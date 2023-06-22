Gilcrease Expressway to close Thursday near 41st Street for storm cleanup

TULSA, Okla. — A section of the Gilcrease Expressway is closing Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. for storm cleanup.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said both north and southbound lanes of the expressway will be closed from 41st Street to 1-44/Route 66.
- Previous coverage >>> LIVE BLOG: State of Emergency declared, power restoration ongoing
The closure is part of an effort to assist PSO in power restoration after the severe storms Sunday morning damaged power lines, OTA said.
"Motorists will have access to northbound SH-344/Gilcrease at 41st St. and southbound motorists must exit at 41st St. while utility crews make repairs Thursday," according to OTA.
Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:
- Sen. Treat's office says he still hasn't talked to governor
- Debris found in search for missing submersible Titan
- PSO releases estimates on power restoration
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube