Gilcrease Expressway to close Thursday near 41st Street for storm cleanup

TULSA, Okla. — A section of the Gilcrease Expressway is closing Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. for storm cleanup.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said both north and southbound lanes of the expressway will be closed from 41st Street to 1-44/Route 66.



The closure is part of an effort to assist PSO in power restoration after the severe storms Sunday morning damaged power lines, OTA said.

"Motorists will have access to northbound SH-344/Gilcrease at 41st St. and southbound motorists must exit at 41st St. while utility crews make repairs Thursday," according to OTA.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

