Getaway driver in Tulsa police shooting gets one count reversed

TULSA, Okla. — An appeals court voted Thursday to overturn part of the conviction of the man who helped the shooter of two Tulsa police officers in 2020.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Matthew Hall's second count of Accessory to a Felony after Hall's appeal alleged he'd received double punishment for his convictions and sentences for both counts of the same crime.

A jury convicted Hall in March 2021 for helping David Ware escape the scene where he'd shot Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Johnson died after the shooting.

Hall's initial sentence of 24 years — to 12-year sentences served consecutively — is thus reduced to one 12-year sentence. A jury convicted Ware in 2022, putting him on death row.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --