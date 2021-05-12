George W. Bush to throw first pitch at OSU baseball game

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University Athletics announced that former president George W. Bush is throwing the first pitch at OSU’s baseball game against New Orleans on Thursday, May 20.

Bush was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at O’Brate Stadium on March 20, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended the college baseball season before the event.

The university said Bush has a longstanding relationship with the stadium’s namesake, Cecil O’Brate, and Oklahoma State.

The game will include a flyover and a postgame fireworks show.

“We’re thrilled that President Bush was able to reschedule his historic appearance on campus and the official grand opening of O’Brate Stadium, albeit a year later. It’s still a joyous occasion and one that we’ll never forget,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “Cecil O’Brate and his family and their amazing gift to Cowboy Baseball is something that we cherish and Thursday night, President Bush will provide us a moment that our fans, players and university will never forget.

