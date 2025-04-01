'Gem of Muskogee': Students clean up Honor Heights Park ahead of Azalea Festival

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Stormy weather pushing into Green Country didn’t stop more than 100 students from getting outside, rolling up their sleeves, and giving back.

2 News visited Honor Heights Park to see how the group is championing their community.

Raking, collecting trash, bagging leaves, it was a full day’s work for the Rougher Alternative Academy.

“I come out here with my little brother,” said Payden Armstrong.

Payden Armstrong is a 10th grader who spends plenty of time at Honor Heights Park during the year.

“Just walk around the lake,” said Armstrong. “Go see the flowers around here.”

This time, though, was a first with a focus on cleaning up at the park.

“Shows the Muskogee community that there are people willing to help out here,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong and his classmates are making sure the blooms shines for the popular Azalea Festival.

“Getting this place looking good because there’s a lot of trash out here and a lot of sticks and stuff so we just want it looking good,” said Armstrong.

It was all hands on deck with about 106 students, basically the whole Roughers Alternative Academy, spread throughout the trees, leaves, and the 3-thousand blooms.

With thousands heading to the park for the month-long festival, Assistant Operations Manager Michelle Olshen says it showcases the park.

“It’s really something that we’re really proud of,” said Michelle Olshen. “We call it the gem of Muskogee.”

She says it also shines a light on the student’s willingness to help.

“Just being able to look out and not see trees or limbs falling down here it just enhances the beauty of the park,” said Olshen.

Principal Lisa Charboneau says it’s a way to teacher her students a lesson outside of the classroom.

“We love Muskogee, and we are trying to build a different kind of a student,” said Lisa Charboneau. “A student that is a good citizen that when they leave us they are better than when they came.”

“We want them to be proud to be from Muskogee and to have a little piece of their work on display here," she said.

With storm potential heading our way, park officials say their crews will clean up again next week if need be.

