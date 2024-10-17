GASSO V. GASSO: Married couple, OK softball coaches face off

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a battle of the best and the beloved.

On Nov. 1, Patty Gasso and the University of Oklahoma softball team will take the field against her husband Jim Gasso and the Mid-American Christian University.

This will be the first time the two teams play against each other.

The game will be at Love Field and tickets can be bought here.

“This is going to be a first for this family!” said Patty Gasso. “Both Jim and I are competitors and will be playing to win.” Patty went on to joke, “Bragging rights are at stake, and I will not let him distract me!”

Jim Gasso agreed. This game carries a lot of significance for him.

“The last time I competed against my wife was in racquetball,” Jim Gasso teased. “Looking forward to playing her. My winning streak will be on the line.”

Jim is in his second year coaching at MACU after a long history of coaching and athletics administrative experience.

Patty, a member of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, is entering her 31st season at OU and has one of the winningest records in the country.

President Phil Greenwald of MACU will open the evening with a special prayer, kicking off the historic game.

This event is said to be a celebration of the close-knit relationships within the Oklahoma softball community and showcases the strong bonds between both programs. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans to see two nationally recognized coaches, who happen to be husband and wife, face off on the diamond.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

