Garth Brooks urges fans to wear masks at upcoming concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Garth Brooks is encouraging fans going to his upcoming Kansas City concert to mask up.

In Brooks's latest "Inside Studio G" post on Facebook, he asked the expected 70,000 fans coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

“Follow all the rules, make your own rules up too. You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance,” Brooks said.

“Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise."

Brooks’s wife and fellow artist Trisha Yearwood reiterated his sentiment in the comment section of the video saying “Wear your mask! Stay safe."

The request from Brooks comes as Kansas City makes its latest push to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced there would be a “ticket upgrade raffle” available to those who get vaccinated at the show.

Thank you to the @KCMOHealthDept and volunteers for spending their Sunday helping get our community vaccinated! Looking forward to the next pre-concert vaccine event—including another ticket upgrade raffle—next weekend at Arrowhead. More info to come! pic.twitter.com/rpTzP0QE8F — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) August 1, 2021

The percentage of fully vaccinated residents in Missouri and Kansas remains under 45%.

Trending Stories

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --