Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood meet two of the Turpin siblings

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Oklahoma native Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood took the time to meet two of the Turpin siblings during Brooks' tour stop in San Diego.

Jordan and Jennifer Turpin are two from the group of children who escaped their parents' abuse and captivity in 2018. One of the Turpin children broke free and called police detailing how they were "isolated" and often shackled or abused as punishment.

David and Louise Turpin were arrested and found guilty of their crimes. They were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

Jennifer uploaded photos on Instagram over the weekend that revealed they got to spend time with Brooks and Yearwood at Petco Park.

"I had a Garth Brooks DVD collection while living through hell. When D & L were gone, I'd sneak and play it on our television," Jennifer writes in her Instagram post. "Thank you @garthbrooks for being a light through our darkness."

Jordan later also shared photos of meeting the two country stars.

