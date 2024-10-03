Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault, battery by former employee

CALIFORNIA — Country music star and Yukon native Garth Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit from one of his former employees, CNN reports.

The lawsuit was filed in California state court on Oct. 3 and claims the alleged assault happened in 2019.

Called "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit, the former hairstylist and make-up artist claims Brooks raped her during a work trip.

Before the woman filed the lawsuit, Brooks asked the court to declare her allegations as untrue, CNN previously reported.

The woman started working for Brooks in 2017, but was first hired for his wife Trisha Yearwood in 1999, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges different incidents. One alleged incident happened when she was at Brooks' home for work. Brooks allegedly came out of the shower naked, "grabbed her hands and forced them" onto his genitals while speaking to her with sexually explicit language.

In another incident, Brooks allegedly raped the woman in a hotel room during a work trip to Los Angeles.

In Brooks' previous lawsuit asking the court to deny the woman's allegations, this is what his lawyers said:

“Defendant’s allegations are not true,” Brooks’ previous lawsuit states. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

