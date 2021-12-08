Future of Broken Arrow: City leaders set to hold annual State of the City address

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is set to hold its annual State of the City address Wednesday. City leaders will present some of their accomplishments over the last year but also some of the challenges they face in the future.

City leaders tell 2 News the city is growing and they expect that growth to continue over the next 5-to-10 years. But that growth also brings new challenges for the city. The city manager is expected to address those challenges at Wednesday's meeting.

According to the city, the economy is doing well and city leaders say it's a prime location for new businesses and families. Over the past year, the city gave out 60 new business licenses and 780 permits to build new homes. The city also introduced 3,200 new homes ready for families to move into.

While that growth fuels the Broken Arrow economy, it also causes issues for the city’s road system. There are currently traffic issues due to overcapacity, specifically Lynn Lane and Kenosha. Michael Spurgeon tells me that is one of the more important issues for the city to address for the future.

“We’re looking at our transit system and looking at the dollars we’re spending to find out if there is a better way to serve those who currently use it. As well as those who are under-served within our community to make sure that they can where they need to be within our community,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon also tells 2 News, the city is hoping a new initiative will help Broken Arrow distinguish itself, making it a place people visit and remember. He says Broken Arrow is a proud suburb of the Tulsa metro area, but city leaders want to put the City on the map by creating more signs, building an iconic building, and fostering a strong business community.

Wednesday's city address is happening from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Central on Main Ballroom at 210 N. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --