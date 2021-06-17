Ft. Gibson Police searching for missing teen

FT. GIBSON, Okla. — Ft. Gibson police are actively searching for a missing girl. Police say she left on a bicycle and left a note saying she was leaving.

She is 5-foot 4 and a 125 pounds and wearing wire glasses or sapphire blue contacts.

She has short brown hair last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and black high top shoes.

Her name is Kensi Charries and goes by "Rue."

Police say if you see her please contact your local police department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --