Friends continue seeking justice 10 years after woman shot, killed at Tulsa gas station

TULSA, Okla. — Ten years after Peggy Gaytan was shot and killed while working at the Shell gas station at 36th and Harvard, friends and neighbors are coming together to remember her.

They gathered at the gas station Wednesday night to hold a vigil for Peggy.

“She was always very nice," said Jennifer Harmon. "Jovial. Talked about her granddaughter, Summer, a lot.”

A memorial outside the gas station includes a cross and a Christmas Tree. On the tree hangs 10 ornaments, one for each year since Peggy's death.

Harmon said she knew Peggy from the gas station and would see her nearly every day. She helps put up the memorial every year and is one of the many fighting for Peggy's case.

“Two days before she was murdered, she’d expressed having the tree up, ready for Christmas with Summer," Harmon said.

After years without answers, those seeking justice for Peggy finally got some news. In May 2020, Tulsa police arrested and charged a suspect in Peggy’s murder; however, the following September, those charges were dropped after a witness refused to testify.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler tells 2 News Oklahoma in a statement:

“Regrettably, we’ve not had any new developments which would enable us to reinstitute charges at this time.”

READ MORE: Charges dismissed against man accused of killing woman at gas station in 2011

However, Harmon hopes that will change and that those who know what happened will come forward.

“It’s just a matter of them developing a conscience and a backbone of what’s right and what isn’t right," Harmon said.

While there has been a setback, Harmon and others will continue to fight until they get justice for Peggy.

“We'll find a way," Harmon said. "The DA will find a way. And we know that. It’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when. And so that’s what we hold on to. And we hold onto that hope for Peggy’s memory. We hold onto that for summer and the Gaytan family.”

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --