Freeze Warning in Tulsa: What to do with your plants, pets and pipes

TULSA, Okla. — A freeze warning issued in Tulsa for early Saturday morning should prompt Green Country to prepare accordingly.

The National Weather Service issues a freeze warning when temperatures are expected to drop to 32 degrees or below where outdoor plants and plumbing could be impacted.

The Tulsa Airport (the official weather station for the metro) still hasn't been down to 32° this season. That could all change tomorrow morning with our forecast low around 30°.#2News #OkWx pic.twitter.com/xxvhCzqeqI — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) November 12, 2021

Saturday's warning is from midnight to 9 a.m., meaning plant owners should move sensitive plants indoors before going to sleep Friday night.

Other plants that can't be moved inside can also be covered in a blanket or fabric such as burlap, making sure the cloth drapes all the way to the ground.

Any pets who spend a lot of time outside should be considered for the freezing temperatures as well. Cats and dogs should all be brought inside amid frigid outdoor temperatures.

Saturday's temperatures are only expected to drop to about 30 degrees in Green Country, but temperatures far below that during the winter season can also threaten indoor and outdoor water pipes.

The expansion of water when it freezes can break those pipes and cause significant issues for businesses and homeowners.

Here are some tips to protect pipes ahead of freezing weather provided by the American Red Cross:

Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following manufacturer's or installer's directions. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed. Antifreeze is environmentally harmful and is dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife, and landscaping.

Remove, drain, and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.



Add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Insulation will maintain higher temperatures in these areas.

Check around the home for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Look in the garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable," or similar materials on exposed water pipes. Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes – even ¼” of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.

Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.

