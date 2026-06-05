'Freedom-loving state' | Oklahoma relaxes fireworks laws

TULSA, Okla. — Okmulgee Oklahoma, firework dealers can now sell their products year-round.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, and Sen. Bryan Logan filed the ‘Rockets Red Glare Act.’ Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed it into law.

“I remember when I was a kid, and we used to go family reunions in Branson every year. We would see the fireworks stores that were open year round and I never understood why we didn’t have that here in Oklahoma,” Fetgatter said, “Why would we not allow Oklahoma’s businesses, small business owners, to have those same opportunities instead of sending Oklahomans to other states?”

“This is maybe the best bill I’ve signed,” Gov. Stitt said in a video posted to social media.

“My family always used to have a huge party on the fourth, and always just loved it. Once you start selling fireworks it gets in your blood,” Zach Jackson, who works for Great Scott Fireworks said.

Although Oklahoma relaxed laws at the state level, it is still up to local communities to decide whether residents can shoot them in city limits.

“My family always used to have a huge party on the fourth, and always just loved it. Once you start selling fireworks it gets in your blood,” Jackson said.

Zach Jackson looks forward to America’s 250th birthday. He also expects more chances to sell fireworks.

“We get some calls here and there throughout the year. We sell a lot for gender reveals. And we do a lot for weddings as well, so I think events like that, I think a lot more people it’s gonna open up and people are gonna realize that stuff’s available for stuff like that,” Jackson said.

The legislation legalized bottle rockets too.

“We’re a conservative, freedom-loving state of Oklahoma and our citizens shouldn’t have a ban on bottle rockets, I mean, there are fireworks out there that are way more dangerous than a bottle rocket,” Fetgatter said.

In Tulsa, residents are prohibited from shooting fireworks within city limits.

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