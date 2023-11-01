Free NARCAN vending machines accessible in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Opioid overdoses are spiking in Oklahoma - especially with the deadly drug fentanyl. Access to NARCAN - medication that can reverse an opioid overdose if given in time - is more available than ever thanks to free vending machines.

It's just like getting a snicker's bar, except it's free.

Health leaders say there are 1,000 accidental opioid overdose deaths every year in Oklahoma, with fentanyl being the biggest culprit. It's a big reason why the NARCAN vending machine has been created.

They're located in various places throughout Oklahoma, including highway rest stops - which see the most action.

There's one at the Tulsa Day Center, and it was the first to arrive in the state. Enter a zip code, press confirm, and NARCAN will be dispensed. Testing strips are also available.

Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Holtam says the vending machines are used by everyday Tulsans and not just those who are homeless.

"The first two or three weeks we had it, it was very interesting. As people started knowing of it, we saw folks from out of town come and have access to the NARCAN," Holtam said.

The overdose epidemic is hurting communities nationwide, so much so the White House announced a call to Congress Wednesday. It would provide $1.5 billion in state opioid response grants to strengthen addiction treatment and overdose prevention measures. If it passes, Oklahoma would get $14 million.

It will help people like Holtam expand drug prevention services and partnerships.

"It is tough times, and since the pandemic, we've seen an increase," Holtam said.

To find a NARCAN vending machine near you, go to okimready.org. Remember, it is free, and often, they will not be complimentary at local drugstores.

