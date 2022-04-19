Frankoma Pottery nearing completion of new Glenpool headquarters

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Frankoma Pottery is nearing completion on its new five-acre headquarters in Glenpool.

The two-building campus at 171st Street and Highway 75 is expected to expand the pottery maker's workspace and storage options.

“Right now, our crews use their private studios to make our pottery, to trim and glaze our pottery, and even ship our pottery,” said Frankoma owner Dennis Glascock. “We will consolidate all of that work at this new facility. We also have a lot of equipment and molds we want to move out of storage and into the new facility.”

This is Frankoma's first brick-and-mortar location and is designed by Reed Architecture and Interiors of Sapulpa. The company currently offers more than 50 different pottery pieces and related items online.

“We bought a five-acre plot,” said Glascock. “There’s plenty of room for expansion.”

It's expected to be completed by the end of April.

