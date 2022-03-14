Four suspected car thieves on the run after crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for four teens after a stolen car crashed in north Tulsa.

It happened just before 8 Monday morning in the 500 block of 46th Street North. Police said the owner of the stolen car saw it Monday morning and started following them and then they crashed the stolen car into another car. The owner of the stolen car confronted them and someone pulled a gun on him and then all four ran away.

Police are looking for the teens. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

