Founder of Merritt's Bakery passes away

TULSA, Okla. — Honoring the legacy. In an announcement made on Monday, Merritt's Bakery says that one of its founders, Larry Merritt, passed away on Sunday.

The Facebook post says Merritt helped start the bakery with his wife, Bobbie, in Tulsa in 1978.

While the family asks for patience in this time of grief, all three locations of Merritt's Bakery will be open at their normal times start from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

