Founder of iconic Tulsa record store, Mohawk Music, passes away

TULSA, Okla. — Social media posts started paying tribute to Paul Meek as news spread of his death.

A post in a private Facebook group called Mohawk Music confirmed Meek's death after a short illness. Artists, fellow record store owners and music fans all started posting about the impact Meek had on their life.

The line on that group refers to Mohawk Music as "More than a mere record shop, this was the hub of alternative music in Tulsa and a regular meeting place for musicians, artists, and friends!"

Post after post on Facebook credited Meek with instilling appreciation of music, fostering creativity, and broadening horizons for people who frequented the store.

In a profile in the Tulsa WorldMeek said, ""That's half the fun of this kind of job," Meek said. "It's fun to turn people on to something you like a lot and see that they like a lot. We tend to get so excited about some things that we just can't help but share them with people."

Mohawk Music opened in 1988 near 51st and Sheridan. It stayed open until 2001.

The location is commemorated on one of the coasters sold by Ida Red.

