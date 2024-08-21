Former Wetumka coach, teacher arrested on child sex abuse charges

WETUMKA, Okla. — Brent McGee is in the Seminole County jail, facing charges of child sex abuse and engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses. For some alleged victims, this moment is decades in the making.

Casey Yochum has been publicly airing his sexual abuse claims against McGee on Facebook and Substack for years.

In 2023, the Oklahoma State Board of Education suspended McGee’s teaching certification after investigating the allegations. Yochum spoke at that meeting.

“This all started from me being molested by my soccer coach,” said Yochum, in a Facebook video posted last week. Yochum claims McGee abused him for five years when McGee worked at Yochum’s school, Noble High School, in the ‘90s.

McGee and his wife, Donna, later moved to Wetumka.

Several years ago, Yochum said he recorded a conversation with McGee where he admitted the abuse. Yochum said the FBI got involved, and McGee quit his teaching position.

“It has been 1,443 days since this fight,” he said, referencing the day he made the recording. “I was groomed, and when you are inside of a tornado, you don’t know you are inside of a tornado.”

While Yochum’s claims go back 30 years, Yochum’s recent video was made to applaud other men, now 19, for coming forward against McGee. They also claim abuse.

They have filed a civil lawsuit against Wetumka Public Schools, McGee and his wife, Donna, who is also the former superintendent. The suit claims she knew about the abuse. The couple also owned a Dairy Queen in town, the suit claims, to groom and charm underprivileged boys.

While Yochum has criticized the Hughes County District Attorney for “dragging his feet” on filing criminal charges, D.A. Erik Johnson says a case like this takes time.

“I know that there is a lot of community pressure on this case, a lot of social media pressure on this case, and I have to be resistant to that and allow my investigators time to conduct their investigation,” he told 2 News via Zoom. “I am going to give my guys the time to conduct the investigation properly so that I have a case that I can prosecute successfully and present to a jury.”

Right now, it is unclear which victim this criminal case involves or whether there is more than one victim. Johnson urges anyone who may have information or maybe a victim to contact his office. 2 News is awaiting the probable cause affidavit to get more details on the case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

