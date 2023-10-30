Former TPS employee admits guilt in $600k wire fraud case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools' former head of the Talent Management Department Devin Fletcher pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Oct. 30.

In September, Fletcher initially pleaded not guilty, and just over a month later, he changed his plea.

An investigation into Fletcher began in the summer of 2022 when an internal audit revealed around $17,000 in mismanaged funds. Fletcher resigned from his role around the same time.

In April, an independent audit found identified around $364,000 in questionable contracts. The number continued to grow as investigations continued with a final number of around $600,000.

In court Monday, Fletcher said, "I was responsible for taking money from the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools and TPS that was not mine by making false invoices and having those invoices paid.”

At sentencing, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The case garnered more attention when State Superintendent Ryan Walters claimed the embezzled funds justified the call for former TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's removal.

