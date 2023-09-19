Former TPS employee charged with wire fraud in $600k embezzlement case

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Public Schools employee was charged in federal court in connection to around $600,000 in missing funds.

An investigation into TPS' former head of the Talent Management Department Devin Fletcher began in the summer of 2022 when an internal audit revealed around $17,000 in mismanaged funds. Fletcher resigned from his role around the same time.

In April, an independent audit found identified around $364,000 in questionable contracts.

As the investigation continued, the number increased. Court documents in June revealed the number had grown to around $500,000.

The case garnered more attention when State Superintendent Ryan Walters claimed the embezzled funds justified the call for former TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's removal.

In the first charges filed against Fletcher on Sept. 18, the court argues, "Fletcher created, altered, and fabricated fraudulent invoices, purchase orders, and supporting documents that caused a loss of at least $603,992.32 to TPS and [the Foundation for Tulsa Schools]."

Court documents allege from at least August 2018 to at least March 2022, Fletcher and at least one other conspirator knowingly conspired to commit wire fraud.

While not named in Fletcher's most recent charges, his half-sister and mother were named as being allegedly involved in June court documents.

Previous coverage >>> Court documents reveal former TPS employee allegedly embezzled nearly $500,000

The court alleges Fletcher and his conspirators created documentation stating that one of the conspirators would provide consulting services for TPS and the Foundation, but there is no evidence that those services were performed.

If Fletcher is convicted, he will be asked to forfeit any property constituting, derived from, or traceable to the proceeds obtained through the conspiracy — which is $603,992.

Fletcher has not been arrested at the time of this posting.

