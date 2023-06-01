Court documents reveal former TPS employee allegedly embezzled nearly $500,000

TULSA, Okla. — New court documents allege Tulsa Public School's former Chief Talent Officer embezzled nearly $500,000 from the school and its non-profit foundation.

Devin Fletcher resigned from his position as Chief Talent Officer in June 2022, after the allegations of misappropriating funds came to light.

Originally, it was reported by TPS that around $17,000 in funds were taken from the district, but in April of 2023, Superintendent Deborah Gist revealed that number was much higher.

A civil complaint filed in federal court on Friday alleges $343,125 from the district and $105,000 from the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

The complaint alleges Fletcher misappropriated by approving payments from TPS to his half-sister Shanequa Monee Kemp. Another method believed to be used was inflating the costs of expenses for which he was reimbursed. The complaint also alleges that Fletcher's mother, Goldie Fletcher Kemp, was also involved.



"The apparent purpose of the conspiracy was for the conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves by misappropriating funds from TPS within the Northern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere," court documents read.

The financial investigation is still ongoing and Fletcher, his mother, and Kemp have not been charged yet.

