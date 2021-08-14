Former Royal Casket building partially collapses in Muskgoee

MUSKOGEE, Okla — Shortly after midnight, a structure at 302 N. Main in Muskogee collapsed into the street.

Officials say the building is unserved by utilities and is thought to be vacant.

When Sergeart Wilkins of Muskogee PD responded to the area of Main and Court he heard something fall inside the building.

Officers blocked off the roads around the building out of caution, shortly after a portion of the building collapsed.

Muskogee officials say crews are at the location to analyze the situation and will remain there until the building is deemed safe.

Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee PD PIO, says that power will be lost in the downtown Muskogee area during that process, they are not certain to what extent the number of businesses and citizens that will be affected.

Muskogee Police are asking the public to stay away from the area due to the structural integrity of the building.

Main Street starting at Martin Luther King to Okmulgee and Main Street West to Second Street are closed at this time.

