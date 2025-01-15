Former Holdenville teacher under FBI investigation for child sex abuse material

*WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse and may be difficult for some readers.*

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — A former Holdenville High School teacher was arrested and is under FBI investigation for possession of child pornography.

Cody Richison was an Agricultural teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor before his arrest on Dec. 4.

Court documents allege Richison received pictures and videos of children being sexually abused from January 2020 through about March 2024.

FBI agents were investigating Joseph Sampson, another man accused of possessing child pornography, when they found messages between him and Richison from January 2024.

Sampson allegedly asked Richison what the youngest child he'd been with was. To which he replied, a "buddy's foster son" who was 10 years old. Richison also said "there's a guy in Henryetta that has a 3-4 [year old]," according to court documents.

Richison was also reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipline after a man, who was allegedly intimate with Richison, confessed to his partner that Richison had child sexual abuse material in his possession.

On Dec. 4, 2024, Richison was arrested and FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home.

Agents reported finding around 100 pictures and videos of children being sexually abused. The FBI said the children's ages varied but included some as young as infants.

The investigation also found that Richison received at least one of the images while being employed as a teacher at Holdenville Public Schools. He had recently talked with a friend about becoming a foster parent, court documents said.

