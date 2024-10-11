Former FCJJ officer facing 12 felonies waves preliminary hearings

TULSA, Okla. — The former Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Officer facing 12 felonies in five different cases waved his right to all five preliminary hearings on Oct. 11.
2 News was the first to tell you about this investigation after Jonathan Hines was charged with human trafficking in April.
Since then, Hines was named in a scathing civil lawsuit and four more felony cases.
His charges include:
- Lewd or indecent proposal to a child
- Child human trafficking
- Destroying evidence
- Soliciting a minor for indecent exposure/photos
- Soliciting a minor for indecent exposure/obscene mail
- Lewd molestation x 2
- Bring a phone into a jail x 5
All five of his preliminary hearings were scheduled at the same time and he chose to skip the hearings and go straight to his arraignment on Oct. 28.
These charges are a part of the wider investigation into the wrong-doing inside the Tulsa Family Center for Juvenile Justice.
Hines will remain in jail until his next court appearance.
