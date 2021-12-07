Former employee robs Blaze Pizza at gunpoint, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Monday who they say robbed the place he used to work at gunpoint.

Tulsa police officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at Blaze Pizza near 37th Street and Peoria around 7 p.m.

Police say Curtis Kendricks came into the restaurant while several customers and employees were inside, pointing a gun at the manager and employees to demand that they open the store's safe.

During the robbery, police say Kendricks also pointed the gun and a knife at a younger girl in the restaurant and took her designer handbag and wallet.

Police say he left with cash from some of the employees' wallets.

The manager at the restaurant told police she recognized Kendricks who threatened her when he was fired in October.

Officers went to Kendricks's former address at an apartment near 61st Street and Peoria where they arrested him and found the stolen handbag and wallets, along with some stolen debit cards stuffed in the kitchen sink.

Police booked Kendricks on complaints of Robbery with a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony, and Pointing a Deadly Weapon After Former Conviction of a Felony.

Officers also arrested a woman accused of possession of stolen property and accessory to a felony.

