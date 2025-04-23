FOR SALE: Route 66's longest continous family-owned restaurant hits the market

VINITA, Okla. — The Mother Road’s oldest continuous family-owned restaurant on Route 66 is now looking for new owners.

Clantons café in Vinita is the definition of the hometown charm and over the years its welcomed visitors from around the world to get some of that heartland homestyle cooking. Now the owners said it was time for them move on and pass the torch to a new family.

For 26 years the Patrick’s have owned clantons contining a near century long ownership spanning generations.

The nationally known restaurant was featured in magazines and the popular Diners, Drive-ins and Dives with Guy Fieri.

Since his visit they've added a Guy sauce for their famous or infamous calf fries.

As the owners listed the cafe they're dispelling some rumors.

The main one is that the cafe is not closing.

"We had a lot of people texting us, Facebooking us, your closed, I heard your closed, I was like well I’m still down here working so I don’t think we’re closed," said Melissa Clanton Patrick.

The Patrick's also said they're healthy, the decision was made to spend more time with family and travel.

They said it was a tough decision but one they were ready to make.

"When we started talking about putting it on the market you know it’s the first time in almost 100 years that it’s been up for sale, that’s very emotional," said Melissa.

As for the next generation, the Patrick's kids said they're also looking for a passion beyond the café.

But like their food, the owners aren't lowering their standard when finding a new owner.

"We’re looking for somebody who can appreciate the tradition that we have established here. If it has been established here over the last 97 years," said Dennis Patrick. "It’s a personality that you know a lot of chain operations just don’t have. And that’s something that clantons has maintained over the years."

They said they'll never tell whoever buys the restaurant how to run their business but said its core values need to remain the same.

The values are those of service and community.

Clanton's is not only a cafe it's a hometown hub. The owners have given back, provided food for events and is a big supporter of school sports.

So, for now and the forseeable future, the café is not going anywhere.

