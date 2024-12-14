FOOD BAN: OK bill aims to ban some dyes, additives including Red 40

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma bill aims to ban 11 food dyes and additives, including Red-40, which are found in many popular snacks and drinks.

2 News first heard about this story after being tagged in a TikTok from a Tulsa small business owner.

Walking through a grocery store you may not look at the ingredients for everything you buy.

If Senate Bill 4is approved starting November 1, 2025, ingredients may force food off Oklahoma shelves.

"Right now, it is the really large manufacturers who use the artificial dyes and the smaller food manufacturers like us and other made-in-Oklahoma companies, we don’t have the opportunity necessarily to compete," said Paden Ferguson owner of Padiano's Kitchen.

Ferguson's products use natural food dyes. He supports the bill because he believes it’s important to know exactly what’s in your food.

"I understand consumers shop with their eyes but there are ways to overcome that," said Ferguson.

However, natural food dyes come at a cost, one manufacturers would have to pay. Ferguson said if he switched to using dyes like Red-40 he would save 17%.

"The biggest difference and honestly it will be like this for a little while is the cost. Once again this beetroot powder is way more expensive than if we were to use a Red-40," said Ferguson.

The bill bans the sale, distribution, and production of anything with the dyes or additives.

Ferguson said if companies change ingredients, they may strike a different hue.

"I said there needs to be a grace period. Because when somebody comes and sees this on the shelf they’re used to seeing bright red, instead of a light pink," said Ferguson.

As the bill goes through the legislature, the items will stay on shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration said they certify food dyes and won’t approve color additives found to cause cancer.

11 Dyes and Additives:

1. Blue dye 1

2. Blue dye 2

3. Brominated vegetable oil

4. Green dye 3

5. Potassium bromate

6. Propylparaben

7. Red dye 3

8. Red dye 40

9. Titanium dioxide

10. Yellow dye 5

11. Yellow dye 6.

