Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many of us have friends or loved ones in Florida, so we decided to reach out to some of them today to see how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to three people both on the coast and inland. The Florida residents say they are preparing for flood waters and strong winds. They’re making sure their vehicles are filled with gas, and their pantries are stocked with food.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday or Thursday near the Tampa area. The storm was considered Category 3 with 120 mph winds on Tuesday afternoon.

Jon Fleege lives in Orlando, where they’re expecting several inches of rain, and strong winds.

“We’ve taken in and tied down the trampoline and got all the plants and furniture moved in," Fleege said.

Right on the coast is Lynda Benson, who has lived in Florida with her husband since 2015. Her city is under an evacuation order.

“Having grown up in tornado country, it’s a little different. You have a few days where you know something is coming you're just not sure what or where,” Benson said.

Benson evacuated during Hurricane Irma in 2017, but she says this time, she’s riding the storm out at home.

“We stocked up on water, nonperishables, and a manual can opener for sure."

She says she and her husband are as prepared as they can be. Almost 60 miles away, also on the coast, is Elizabeth Russell.

“Very stressed and very anxious to be honest with you since this is my first hurricane,” Russell said.

She says she is also preparing ahead of the storm with water, food, and other supplies.

“I brought a battery-operated fan, and this is a battery-operated radio.”

All three say they’ve prepared as best they can. Now, they just wait.

“Hope it doesn’t hit you head on and do too much damage at the same time you're hoping it doesn’t go somewhere else and do that damage," says Benson.

