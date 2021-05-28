Flooding impacts roads, neighborhoods across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The heavy rainfall caused major flooding along roads in Owasso, Okla., overwhelming drainage systems to the point of overflow.

Flood waters didn't only impact roads in Owasso, it also reached entire neighborhoods in Sperry, Okla.

On Second St. and Ada St., entire front yards turned into swimming pools.

"If it would have come up any higher, we wouldn't have a house," Keith Jacobsen said.

The high waters threatened his home. He said he went to run an errand. When he got home, the waters were right up his floor line.

"Within five minutes, that's when the rain started," he said. "We got here, and it was already over our driveway."

Although the flood waters didn't reach the inside of his home, his neighbor who lives just down the block didn't run with the same luck.

"My neighbor that ya'll talked to earlier, it's probably 5-6 inches in their house," he said.

Jacobsen said he worries about losing everything he owns if the rain continues.

