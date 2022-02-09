Five-year-old boy shot in the neck in Fairland

TULSA, Okla. — A child is in the hospital after getting shot in the neck in Fairland on Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told KSN in Joplin that the 5-year-old boy was shot at East 180 Rd. N. Main.

Sheriff David Dean says a stray bullet went through the boy's bedroom wall, into his pillow and then into his neck.

Investigators say a rancher later came forward and said they fired the bullet while shooting at dogs or coyotes. The rancher is still being questioned as of Wednesday morning.

A helicopter took the boy to a Joplin hospital.

