First responder discusses mental health toll during storm cleanup

It's been nearly a week since severe weather devastated the community of Sulphur and storms tore through eastern Oklahoma.

First responders from across the state have been assisting the community in the aftermath, working 12-hour shifts going through what's left of buildings and homes.

This is causing concerns regarding the mental health toll the work has on first responders. State Trooper Matthew Krupczyk has been helping since day one.

“It’s been pretty difficult cause you’re dealing with people that lost that their livelihood, they lost their homes, they lost their businesses, you got to worry about people looting," Krupczyk said.

In addition to taking care of their own mental health, they've been helping the hundreds of people who have lost everything to the storms.

Seeing the horrors and aftermath of the storm.

“We want to make sure that business owners aren’t going into their business preemptively or too early, and it’s actually a danger zone because it's half-collapsed or if there’s live electricity,” said Krupczyk.

In addition to keeping the public safe and away from dangerous situations, they're also worried about their mental health.

FEMA is asking anyone seeking disaster assistance in Sulphur to call 1-800-621-3362.

