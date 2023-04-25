First Improve Our Tulsa public meeting puts focus on street work

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans can now weigh in on Mayor G.T. Bynum’s ambitious renewal of Improve Our Tulsa.

First announced last month, the $772 million package offers to rebuild, replace, or improve dozens of city buildings and departments.

"We have funded street work in Tulsa faster than the work can be done," Mayor Bynum said Monday inside the Union High School atrium of the city's past prioritizing of street improvements.

Bynum called his renewed plan an ambitious vision of city improvements that doesn’t raise taxes.

Instead, the $772 million needed will be raised by current sales tax rates over four years.

The biggest chunk of the proposed funds - 36% - would go toward improving neighborhood and city streets.

“We have very little (traffic) compared to many metropolitan areas. When we do get construction people get inconvenienced for a little period of time,” Terry Ball from the city's Streets and Stormwater Department told 2 News.

Ball said he understands the double-edged sword of Tulsa construction, but that the $280 million going to various road infrastructure improvements can address most needs.

“With the newer approach, I would say 1 - the roads get done hopefully a little bit quicker, but then 2 - we’ll be actually maintaining them with the money that we get in this package. That will fund the routine preventative, which will keep the roads in much better shape over the long haul,” Ball said.

Councilor Crista Patrick said that’s why the city needs as much public input as possible before May 10.

“How can we really improve our Tulsa if Tulsans don’t have a voice in it? And it’s important that every voice be at that table.”

For those who want to pitch in their ideas or questions but couldn't make it out Monday night, you have more opportunities.

The second public meeting for Improve Our Tulsa is Tuesday night at OU-Tulsa’s Schusterman Center.

A final public meeting will be held Monday, May 1, 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenwood Cultural Center.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --