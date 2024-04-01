Watch Now
Firefighter injured in hit and run crash in Creek County, suspect identified

<b>Olive Volunteer Fire Department</b>
Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 20:25:56-04

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Another driver hit Olive Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Laffoon head-on on March 29.

While monitoring a large wildfire near 161st and 465th, he was hit head-on in a hit-and-run crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified 41-year-old Brian Tate as the suspect in the crash.

Brian Tate

Tate allegedly fled on foot, traveling east through the fire, leaving an injured passenger at the scene.

Chief Laffoon was airlifted to Saint Francis Trauma Center in Tulsa in serious condition.

Tate is potentially in the Oilton, Drumright and Bristow areas.

If seen, please call 911 immediately and do not attempt to catch him.

OHP said he had been known for violence in the past and has multiple warrants for his arrest.

