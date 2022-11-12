Fire crews rescue victim after explosion in North Tulsa home

TULSA — Emergency crews investigating reports of an explosion and house fire found a victim inside a home near Pine and M.L.K. Blvd. around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house when they arrived.

Although there were no reports of entrapment, firefighters had previously been to the home and knew there could be victims inside.

They found someone in the kitchen and evidence of an explosion in the living room.

Firefighters say the windows had been blown out.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police say they initially responded to reports that an oxygen tank had exploded.