FINALLY FRIDAY: What you need to know to end the week

TULSA, Okla. — It's finally Friday! Here are your major headlines as you head into the weekend.

FIRE DANGER

Be mindful of the risk of fire danger with wind gusts of 35-40 mph.

KJRH

Here's your full Friday forecast:

Fire danger concerns and temps to go up Friday

TARIFFS ON PAUSE

Many local businesses in Tulsa that rely on imports from Mexico tell 2 News they began experiencing increased costs and a drop in customer traffic even before President Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican goods went into effect March 5.

Just one day after going into effect, the Trump administration pressed pause on the tariffs until April 2.

TARIFFS SUSPENDED: Tulsa businesses grapple with cost uncertainty

HASKELL INVESTIGATION

The investigation into two Haskell foster parents accused of child neglect moved forward as Muscogee (Creek) Nation officers served a search warrant on their home.

Law enforcement searches Haskell foster parent's home for evidence

PROTESTING STATE SUPERINTENDENT

A dinner gala for a Tulsa-based evangelical political group hosted State Superintendent Ryan Walters March 6, but almost as many people attended to protest outside.

The speaking engagement at Glenpool Conference Center and City Hall wasn't the first time Walters drew protesters in Green Country, but host organization City Elders attracted even more anger.

Protest, taunts surround evangelical theocratic group hosting Ryan Walters

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

