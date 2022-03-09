Fiery crash impacts traffic on Cimarron Turnpike in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A fiery crash closed part of the Cimarron Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.
The turnpike is partially closed east of Highway 99 in Pawnee County after a driver collided with a truck on the roadway.
Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.
