Fiery crash impacts traffic on Cimarron Turnpike in Pawnee County

Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:49:29-05

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A fiery crash closed part of the Cimarron Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon.

The turnpike is partially closed east of Highway 99 in Pawnee County after a driver collided with a truck on the roadway.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

