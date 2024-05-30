FEMA in Claremore assessing damage to help those affected

TULSA, Okla — FEMA arrived in Claremore to mark all the damage from the tornado.

The tornado left many homes destroyed or without power. County leaders confirmed the organization started the assistance process.

Church damaged in Claremore

Anabel Alvarez came back from a trip to see the aftermath of the disaster.

"Our fences are down in the back, our neighbors' fences are all down, and my mom's yard is competently messed up; it's horrible,” said Alvarez.

County leaders say FEMA must mark all damaged areas. There is no clear start date for when they can start giving funds to those affected.

Alvarez said she wouldn't want to apply for FEMA to take away from those who need it more.

“I am thankful for them and everyone. I feel like whoever can benefit from it will definitely get a lot of beneficial factors," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said a tree in her front yard was uprooted and nearly crashed into her home. She's thankful that if it were worse, FEMA would be an option.

"I can't even begin to explain how lucky we were, and I wish I could say that for everyone else, but that's not the case,” said Alvarez.

The city said FEMA is still deciding if the funds will be dispersed on an individual or public basis.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

