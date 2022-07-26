FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance offers aid to Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — While we all continue dealing with triple-digit temperatures some Oklahomans are still trying to recover from severe weather in May.

Trash and debris line the streets in many Muskogee County neighborhoods that flooded nearly three months ago.

One of those neighborhoods is where Ralph and Joann Blankenship have lived for 30 years. They rebuilt their home after a fire more than a decade ago, and now they're doing it again after May's storm.

"It just, it was two feet deep at least, all the way through the house. It looked like a tornado went in one door and went out the backside. It took everything with it, cleaned the house out," said Ralph Blankenship.

The couple, that are in their 80s, had to remove drywall throughout their house, all the flooring was destroyed and ripped out and all their furniture except two couches was ruined. So the couple reached out to FEMA for help, and they got it.

“I appreciate everything they do. They said they’d help us with insurance, they helped us with money on the flooring. Everything helps out because we don’t get very much money on social security at all,” said Blankenship.

DSA crews are canvassing the hardest hit areas and checking with neighbors to see if they've applied and help them if they haven't. To qualify for disaster assistance, you must have damage to your primary residence that's beyond your ability to pay it.

Juan Ayala with FEMA said even if you aren't sure you'll qualify, go ahead and apply.

“Usually it’s people who have been in this situation, had water inside their homes, several inches worth of damage. People who have had tornado or strong wind impacts as well might be eligible,” said Ayala.

But even with FEMA assistance, the Blankenships have a long way to go before their home is repaired but Ralph said they'll come back from this, and they always do.

“We’ll keep doing it again, as long as we can. Like as long as we can, strong get up and do, we will do. That’s just the way it’s gonna be,” said Blankenship.

Disaster Survivor Assistance crews will continue visiting the affected counties through the rest of July and into August. For more information, you can call 1-800-621-3362.

