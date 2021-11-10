Watch
Federal agents, SWAT deployed at Collinsville property

Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 10, 2021
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Federal agents and their SWAT team came out to a property in Collinsville on Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

The SWAT team cleared the area but agents are expected to be there afterward.

2 News Oklahoma is working to find out more information. Check this story for updates.

