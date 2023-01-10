FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug aimed at treating early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Tulsa area organizations say it’s a step in the right direction, but they are pushing for more accessibility.

“I discovered in my family that it was extremely heavy,” said Beverly Baul, the Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Diversity Outreach Services in Tulsa.

Baul says several members of her family suffer from dementia and specifically Alzheimer’s. Some have died of the disease others are still living with it. She said she knows firsthand the toll it can take on a family.

“It’s a difficult process and if you don’t know about the disease and if you’re not educated well enough, you’re going to have some problems,” Baul said.

She says it’s her personal connection to the progressive and degenerative brain disease that makes her so passionate about her work. It’s people, like her sister dealing with early stages of Alzheimer’s, that are the target of a new drug called Leqembi.

“The clinical evidence is seeming to show that it can slow down cognitive decline for people who are in the mild cognitive impairment or early stage of dementia for people who are living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Jacob Guinan.

Guinan is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. He says the FDA approved the new drug on Jan. 6, 2023.

“It’s really exciting because it’s only the second FDA-approved drug that tried to treat the underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease and tries to clear out some of the amyloid protein from the brain,” Guinan said.

Peggy Marsh, who’s worked with caregivers for decades, says it brings hope.

“Trying to make each day a better way to live rather than the dread and the fear and hopelessness, I think that sets the tone for each day that they live and each day is important,” Marsh said.

A major concern of Leqembi is the cost. Right now, the Alzheimer’s Association says Medicaid won’t cover it, and at more than $26,000 a year out of pocket, it’s not accessible to make families.

“I think that’s going to be the biggest issue is getting that medication into the hands of those that need it,” said Baul.

The Alzheimer’s Association submitted a formal request asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide full coverage for the new drug. With more than 70,000 people in Oklahoma suffering from Alzheimer’s the association says while the new medicine is very costly it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it provides hope for everyone because it’s the biggest reduction in clinical decline we’ve seen from any clinical trials on an Alzheimer’s drug and hopefully it’s the first step in the right direction of getting even more treatments that will help people even more in the future,” Guinan said.

Alzheimer’s Diversity Outreach Services is hosting its 19th annual Out of Africa event. The event provides education, empowerment and entertainment for hundreds of people. It’s taking place on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

For more information on additional resources visit Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter.

