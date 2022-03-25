Family praying for full recovery for single father after fiery wreck

TULSA, Okla. — David Tilley's family members are hoping he’ll make a full recovery, two weeks after he was in a fiery wreck on the Cimarron Turnpike.

David is a pharmaceutical salesman and was traveling back home from Salina, Kansas on a work trip when the wreck happened.

“It was scary and lives and family have been turned upside down ever since,” said Chad Garrison, David’s brother-in-law.

On March 9th, a fiery crash closed part of the Cimarron turnpike east of Highway 99 in Pawnee County. Family members say David collided with a truck on the road.

Family members say Good Samaritan Bo Buchanan saw the wreck and immediately jumped in to help.

“He had this little pocket knife and something told him….he believes God told him to carry it that day and he ran over there and because he was so pinned in there, he was able to cut all the airbags and the seat belt and literally the car exploded right after that. Had he not gotten him out, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation,” said Garrison.

Buchanan gave the pocket knife to David Tilley’s 12-year-old son, Jakob Tilley.

“We’ve been holding up good, and we’ve usually been going to the hospital every day and people have been bringing us food and stuff,” said Jakob Tilley.

David has been in a coma in the hospital for 2 weeks.

“Miraculously he didn’t hardly have a scratch on him just the brain injury,” said Garrison.

“We just talk to him every night and we believe he can hear us and we’re just saying you still have a purpose and we still need you here.”

David graduated from Tulsa East Central High School in 1990, and classmates have provided meals for the family since his wreck. The family has been thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“It makes me happy to see people actually love my dad and it makes me feel protected,” said Tilley.

David is a single father who looks after his 3 children full time. His medical bills are being covered, but a GoFundMe has been created to support the children while he's recovering.

“We believe that the Lord will heal him and that’s what we’re holding out hope for,” said Garrison.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --