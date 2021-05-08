Family of unfriendly foxes worry west Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — A West Tulsa neighborhood searches for answers as a family of unfriendly foxes meddles in their daily lives. Residents said the foxes attack pets and even scare away small children.

“I think it’s inevitable," Joseph Mills said. "I think it’s only a matter of time before somebody is going to get hurt.”

The ultimate fear for Mills and his West Tulsa neighbors.

“Next thing you know, there he comes," Mills's father, Paul Mills, said. "I mean, it can happen that quick.”

Paul Mills set a trap to capture the creature creeping around their Reed Park neighborhood and Friday morning a small fox lured into the cage. Unfortunately, the bright-eyed and bushy-tailed animal is not the one they are trying to catch.

"There is an aggressive fox," Kaitlin McCosar said.

McCosar was pushing her young son, Cyrus, in his stroller one night in April, when she came across the large, wild fox.

"I just kind of froze for a second," she said. "I didn't know if I should walk past it slowly or wait for it tot turn around and go."

When the fox stared and snarled just feet away from her son, she turned back and darted home.

"We got a different way now," McCosar said.

The residents told 2 News, the family of foxes burrow in a den in one of the neighbor's backyards. They say, the foxes climb up a hill, in a wooded area, and walk into their neighborhood looking to wreak havoc.

They are not worried for themselves, but fear the foxes threaten their pets. In some cases, they already have.

"People are missing pets," Paul Mills said.

Mills's house cat is nowhere to be found since the aggressive fox came around.

Mills said, calls to the Humane Society of Tulsa, City of Tulsa Parks and Recreation, and the Mayor's Office have him talking in circles.

"Everybody says, 'It's that one or it's that one. It's not me,'" he said. "They just don't care."

If no one acts, neighbors worry the fox will not stop, and they worry his next target will not be another animal.

"He's right here at Reed Park and we can't have that," Mills said.

Joseph Mills told 2 News the fox they captured was given to a wildlife rehabilitator. He said it will be paired with another fox and re-released into its natural habitat.

