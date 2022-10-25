Family of men killed in Okmulgee files civil lawsuit against person of interest

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The family of three men killed in Okmulgee earlier this month filed a civil lawsuit against a man investigators say is a person of interest.

Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stephens disappeared on October 9. Their bodies were later found with gunshot wounds and dismembered in Deep Fork River.

When officials held a news conference giving an update on the men's deaths and location they identified Joe Kennedy as a person of interest. Kennedy owns the salvage yard near where police think the men were killed. Joe Kennedy had not been seen in a few days at the time of that announcement, he was later found in Florida.

In court documents filed today, the families of Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain and Mikel Sparks filed a civil lawsuit against Kennedy and his wife. A judge signed part of that lawsuit issuing an injunction preventing Kennedy or his wife from selling or transferring any property until this case is heard. The families allege that Kennedy's wife filed for divorce after his arrest in Florida is in an effort to move or transfer assets.

They also claim Kennedy pawned belongings of the men to help pay for the trip to Florida before his arrest. The families are each asking for $75,000 from Kennedy.

He is not facing any charges in connection to their deaths.

