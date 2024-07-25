Family and Children's Services need donations for homeless pets

TULSA, Okla. — Family and Children's Services's outreach team needs donations to help pets on the streets.

Imagine being homeless and trying to keep your one pet alive. Family and Children's Services said that's what 20 percent of people on the streets are experiencing, and they need as many pet supplies as possible.

Walter Lewis has been homeless for eight years. He said a tragedy brought him together with his dog, Duke.

"I just got in a motorcycle accident, and he is my companion. You know what I mean. He has walked me through a lot of hard times," said Lewis.

Despite Duke being homeless, too, he'll never leave Walter's side. However, Duke needs more food.

"There shouldn't be any hungry animals running around," said Lewis.

Family and Children's Services is trying to be that helping hand.

PACT's homeless outreach team has boxes in their offices for people to donate. So they can help people and pets like Duke.

John Ayers is with Family and Children's Services. He says keeping homeless pets alive could save people's lives.

"They also provide security; they also provide an alert system for when you are sleeping on the streets," said Ayers.

Ayers told 2 News the most significant needs of the homeless with pets.

"Some of the needs that pets have are flea and tick control, food".

Ayers said it doesn't stop at food. They need dog collars so people can make sure their furry friend is always there for them.

"Very thankful; without him, I wouldn't know what to do," said Lewis.

To donate, go to 12710 E State Farm Blvd in Tulsa and look for the purple donation box.

