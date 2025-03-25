Ex-NFL player charged again with dogfighting after Broken Arrow raid

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Ex-NFL player and Haskell-native LeShon Eugene Johnson is facing dog fighting related charges again.

Johnson was charged in 2004 in one of the largest dog fighting busts in Oklahoma. He pleaded guilty to state animal cruelty charges but got a five-year deferred sentence and didn't serve prison time.

In October 2024, FBI agents searched Johnson's home in Broken Arrow and found evidence leading them to recover 190 dogs — the most ever seized from a single person in a federal dog fighting case.

Johnson is now federally charged with possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.

“Dog fighting is a cruel, blood-thirsty venture, not a legitimate business or sporting activity,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. “I applaud the investigative work of the FBI and the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in detecting and dismantling breeding operations which only serve to propagate this deplorable conduct.”

Court documents allege Johnson ran a dog fighting operation known as "Mal Kant Kennels" in Broken Arrow and Haskell.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty on each count of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Johnson was a running back and kick returner in the National Football League for six seasons during the 1990s. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

Johnson also played for the Northern Illinois Huskies football team. In 1993, he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting race, with five first-place votes.

