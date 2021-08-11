Evacuation ordered at Miami apartment building

MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami, Oklahoma issued a public safety message on Wednesday, calling for the immediate evacuation of Miami Towers.

Miami Emergency Management says the order comes after the building's structural integrity came under review by a structural engineer who presented its "significant issues" to the city.

"During the meeting, the structural engineer disclosed significant issues concerning the integrity of the 107-year-old building’s support columns - primarily the west/northwest corners of the structure, impacting the building’s fire escape route." City of Miami Emergency Management

All residents and businesses are ordered to evacuate the structure by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The structural engineer said no attached facilities/businesses or First Street are threatened by the issues within the Miami Towers located at 41 North Main.

The city plans to have the surrounding area near the building blocked off.

Concerns over the building's safety came earlier this summer when the Miami Housing Authority brought in architects for a rehabilitation project and reported the issues.

The city has offered help to the Miami Housing Authority in relocating those who evacuated.

Residents or business owners with questions about evacuation information or needs should contact Mark McDowell, Miami Housing Authority manager at 918-257-2606 or email.

Any questions about the emergency proclamation can go to Anderson at 918-541-0495 or email.

