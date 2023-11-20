ESPN premiers 'ChiefsAholic' documentary detailing superfan's crime spree

TULSA, Okla. — The strange case of a Kansas City Chief's fan in a wolf suit and a string of alleged armed robberies is getting national attention after ESPN announced a documentary detailing the story.

The man behind the mask is Xaviar Babudar and he is accused of being linked to several armed robberies across the Midwest.

2 News began following the story after a man robbed a Bixby bank in December 2022.The Tulsa County District Attorney later charged Babudar with the crime.

After being caught the first time, Babudar was released on bond and given an ankle monitor. Court documents allege Babudar cut off the ankle monitor and went on to allegedly rob more banks.

Babudar and his lawyer maintain his innocence and he's due in court in January 2023.

The ESPN documentary is called "Where Wolf" and airs on Monday, Nov. 20.

