Endangered and missing person advisory issued for 15-year-old

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered and missing person advisory for a missing 15-year-old out of Stephens County.

Myleigh Bray is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Jan. 29 wearing a black shirt and pants with a large brown purse.

She is possibly in the Tulsa County, Wagoner County or Stephens County area, if seen please call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

