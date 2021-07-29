EMSA urges public to prepare for heat after responding to 40 heat-related illness in seven days

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits on Thursday. EMSA says the spike in temperatures has also spiked medical emergencies.

The agency responded to more than 40 heat-related illnesses in the Tulsa area over the past week. The rise in emergencies prompted EMSA to put out its fourth Medical Heat Alert of 2021. That’s when they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Now, the agency is encouraging people to limit the time they spend outdoors and be prepared.

Heat-related illness precautions include:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water/ electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to & during long exposure to the heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

Don’t limit your time inside with air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports, and physical activity.

Veterinarians are also urging people to protect their pets from this heat. Dr. Chat Thomas, a veterinarian at City Vet in Brookside tells 2 News Oklahoma heatstroke is much more prevalent in dogs than most people think. To learn more about heatstroke prevention tips for animals, CLICK HERE.

